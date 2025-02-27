Charges dropped for Manassas woman accused of murdering husband but more could be coming

The Brief Second-degree murder charges against a Manassas woman accused of killing her husband have been dropped. But it appears prosecutors may be pursuing first-degree murder charges against LaToya Crabbe. FOX 5 spoke with LaToya Crabbe and her mother this week as the court case continues.



The second-degree murder charge against a Manassas mother accused of killing her estranged husband was dropped on Thursday but prosecutors say the case is far from over.

LaToya Crabbe was arrested after the incident at the family home in Prince William County on Oct. 21 and was behind bars until last Friday, when a judge agreed to release her on bond.

She has been spending time with her three young children — ages two, four and five years old — attached to her side, her family said.

In court on Thursday, the second-degree murder charge was dismissed with prosecutors planning to upgrade the charge to first-degree murder next week.

Wife Claims Self-Defense

What She Says:

LaToya and her family have maintained her innocence from day one, proclaiming Curtis was shot in self-defense. FOX 5's David Kaplan has covered the case extensively and spoke with LaToya earlier in the week.

"I thought I was going to die. I was very confident I was going to die," Crabbe said. "The fact that my only choices that day were to either die or go to jail is not a fair choice to put somebody through."

Police were called to LaToya's home on Brinkley Lane on Oct. 21, 2024 following a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found her husband, Curtis Crabbe suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and LaToya Crabbe was immediately detained. She was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

LaToya Crabbe says she was in the process of getting a divorce, trying to evict Curtis from the home and days before the shooting, Curtis Crabbe allegedly sent a text to his wife saying that he would hurt everyone in the house, then set it on fire, adding she’d never see their three kids again.

"She's Innocent"

Mom Stands By Her:

Following Thursday's developments, FOX 5 spoke to LaToya's mother, Marilyn Martin.

"She just wishes it would be over. It's tough that she was put in a position to either be killed or to go to jail," Martin said. "We're just waiting to see, we don't understand how they can look at the facts and continue to want to proceed."

Martin said she believes the plans to file new charges are in an effort to get LaToya to take a plea deal.

"She's not going to because she's innocent. We absolutely know they have nothing that could come out to say she's guilty. We are confident that they do not have anything," Martin said.

Below is a statement sent to Fox 5 from Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney in Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park:

The Commonwealth asked to continue the Motion to Nolle Pross until next week when we expect the Grand Jury to return a true bill for Murder – first degree. The Judge denied that continuance request. The Commonwealth then moved to nolle pross the pending charges and that was granted over the objection of the defense. Ms. Crabbe is out of jail and off of any bond requirements, over the Commonwealth’s objection.