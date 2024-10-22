Husband shot dead by wife in Virginia domestic dispute: police

article

A Virginia woman is facing second-degree murder charges after police say she shot and killed her husband in their home on Monday.

On the afternoon of Oct. 21 at around 2:29 p.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the couple’s residence off Brinkley Lane in Manassas.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Curtis Bryant Crabbe, the husband of the accused. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between the couple, who lived together at the residence.

The suspect, 34-year-old Latoya Christine Crabbe, was immediately detained by officers at the scene. She has since been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

She is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, which they say was contained entirely within the home.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Manassas City police.