Charges dropped against Spotsylvania County teen in corpse defilement case

article

Charges have been dropped against a Spotysvlania County teen who was charged with defiling a dead body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last week, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Brennan Thomas and 18-year-old Dominic McCall.

READ MORE: 2nd Spotsylvania County man arrested, charged with defilement of dead body in connection with homicide

The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 5 on Wednesday that McCall was released from jail on Tuesday night and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office dropped the charges against him on Wednesday.

Thomas and McCall were both charged with defilement of a human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, and conceal of compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal of compound evidence.

READ MORE: Spotsylvania County man arrested, charged with defilement of dead body in connection with homicide

Advertisement

19-year-old Brennan Thomas (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office began investigating Feb. 1 when they found a body in a wooded area off Pamunkey and Finney roads in Spotsylvania County around 10 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The following day, they identified the victim as 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel.

Thomas remains behind bars at the Rappahanock Regional Jail.



