2nd Spotsylvania County man arrested, charged with defilement of dead body in connection with homicide
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Authorities have arrested a second Spotsylvania County man and charged him with defilement of a dead human body in connection with a homicide investigation.
Officials say 18-year-old Dominic McCall was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A preliminary investigation reveals that on Monday at around 7:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Finney Road and Pamunkey Road.
When the deputy arrived at the scene, he found a red Ford Mustang that was later determined to be associated with 19-year-old Brennan Thomas.
At 10 p.m., authorities say a 911 call was received advising them a possible body could be located in the woods near Pamunkey Road and Finney Road.
In that location, they discovered the dismembered body of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel, of Stafford.
Authorities say witnesses reported seeing Thomas and McCall leaving the area in a red Mustang. On Tuesday, detectives found the vehicle in the area of Church Street off of Tidewater Trail along with evidence linking to a homicide.
McCall has been charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence, and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
Thomas was arrested and charged on Tuesday.
Detectives are still investigating for a possible motive.