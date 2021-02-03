Spotsylvania County man arrested, charged with defilement of dead body in connection with homicide

Authorities have arrested a Spotsylvania County man and charged him with defilement of a dead human body in connection with a homicide investigation.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say 19-year-old Brennan Thomas was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

19-year-old Brennan Thomas (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, the body of 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel, from Stafford, was found around 10 p.m. in a wooded area in the western part of the county near Pamunkey Road and Finney Road.

Thomas faces charges of defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

Advertisement

The investigation is still continuing at this time.