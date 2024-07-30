Carjacker hit, killed 54-year-old woman with her own car in Sterling: Sheriff's Office

article

Authorities have released the identity of the man accused of stealing a woman’s car, then hitting and killing her with the vehicle in Sterling.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez has been charged in the deadly carjacking that took place in broad daylight on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Towncenter Plaza around 11:30 a.m. on July 28 where they found the victim, 54-year-old Melody Waldecker dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Waldecker had been hit by her own car as the carjacking suspect fled the scene.

Aguilar-Martinez was found and arrested about 45 minutes later. He was initially transported to a local hospital following his arrest after appearing to have an unrelated medical condition.

He was evaluated and released Monday and was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation remains active and additional charges against Aguilar-Martinez are anticipated.