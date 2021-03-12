Capitol fencing to be pushed back this weekend, razor wire to be removed

FOX has been told that some of the inner fencing and razor wire surrounding the U.S. Capitol will start to come down this weekend. The concertina wire will be removed and the fencing pushed back closer to the Capitol itself.

FOX has been told pushing back the fencing is being done in an effort to re-open Independence and Constitution Avenues which run alongside the Capitol.

This comes as the first mission of U.S. National Guard troops expires Friday night. The total troop level will be reduced from 4,900 to 2,200.

The Pentagon has re-upped authorization of the Guard to stay through mid-May.

The Capitol fencing was originally put up after the attack on the U.S. Capitol that killed at least 5 people and injured many others. Hundreds of rioters connected to the incident have been arrested and security measures have been heightened in the District ever since.

FOX has also been told that in the coming weeks, "bike racks" will begin to replace the outer footprint of fencing now encircling the entire Capitol complex as well as House and Senate Office Buildings.

Once the bike racks are in place, the outer perimeter of fencing will come down in the following weeks.