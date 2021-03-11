Workers cut down razorwire in the Capitol Hill area

Razorwire that topped fencing on Capitol Hill in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot was seen being removed on Thursday morning.

A FOX 5 photographer recorded some of the razorwire being removed near the intersection of Louisiana and Capitol Avenue.

By late morning, it was unclear just how much of the wire was coming down, or whether the fencing will also be removed.

The fencing was put in place after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the Electoral College vote certification process.

Five people – including a Capitol police officer – died as a result of the incident.

Thousands of National Guard members were also deployed to D.C. in an effort to secure the area ahead of inauguration day.

The fencing – and the razorwire – became controversial in the days and weeks that followed, with D.C. officials saying they refused to accept it as a permanent fixture.

Some law-enforcement officials say the fencing, along with the National Guard presence, were needed in order to ensure the safety of a building many once believed to be unassailable.

