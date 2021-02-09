DC Delegate introduces legislation to eliminate Capitol fencing

In the wake of a riot that rocked Capitol Hill last month, the National Guard installed fencing to protect the building, and other government offices, from similar incidents ahead of the President Joe Biden's inauguration.

But now, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and municipal officials are challenging moves to keep the fencing there permanently.

On Monday, Norton announced that she was introducing legislation to that effect.

In a tweet announcing the bill yesterday, Norton wrote:

"There are many state-of-the-art options that wouldn’t needlessly wall off the Capitol complex like a fortress that needs to be protected from the people we represent."

Last week in a video statement, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said a security assessment of the Capitol complex is underway.

But she had gone on the record about a week earlier saying that permanent fencing is needed.

Norton called the approach an overreaction, and said that there are more effective alternatives.

She also that the acting chief wanting the fencing to be permanent was an indictment on her ability to secure the Capitol.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has also weighed in on the fencing, saying she’s against it. However, because the Capitol grounds are federal territory, neither mayor Bowser nor the D.C. Council have the power to order the fencing removed.

Norton, who lives on Capitol Hill, will be hosting a virtual town hall for D.C. residents to weigh in on the events of January 6 on Thursday at 6 p.m.

