Expand / Collapse search

Capitals hockey player arrested for public intoxication after fight in Arlington

By
Updated  May 19, 2025 6:06pm EDT
Top Stories
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Washington Capitals hockey player Alexander Alexeyev was arrested for public intoxication, Arlington County police say.
    • Alexeyev was reportedly seen fighting with another man in Clarendon on Saturday.
    • He had to be treated after pepper spray after police used it to break up the fight.

ARLINGTON, Va. - A Capitals hockey player was arrested for fighting in Arlington on Saturday, according to police. 

What we know:

According to Arlington County Police, officers were flagged down in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. on May 17.

The person reported an active fight outside of a business. When officers arrived, they found a suspect involved in a physical altercation with another man. 

As officers approached, the two men continued fighting. One officer used pepper spray on the suspect as he was taken into custody. 

What's next:

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Alexander Alexeyev, of Arlington, Va. He was arrested and has been charged with public intoxication.

He was treated on scene by medics for pepper spray exposure. 

What they're saying:

The Washington Capitals provided a statement to FOX 5 on Monday, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Alexander Alexeyev and in the process of gathering additional information."

Top StoriesNewsArlington CountyCrime and Public Safety