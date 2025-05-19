Capitals hockey player arrested for public intoxication after fight in Arlington

The Brief Washington Capitals hockey player Alexander Alexeyev was arrested for public intoxication, Arlington County police say. Alexeyev was reportedly seen fighting with another man in Clarendon on Saturday. He had to be treated after pepper spray after police used it to break up the fight.



A Capitals hockey player was arrested for fighting in Arlington on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

According to Arlington County Police, officers were flagged down in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. on May 17.

The person reported an active fight outside of a business. When officers arrived, they found a suspect involved in a physical altercation with another man.

As officers approached, the two men continued fighting. One officer used pepper spray on the suspect as he was taken into custody.

What's next:

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Alexander Alexeyev, of Arlington, Va. He was arrested and has been charged with public intoxication.

He was treated on scene by medics for pepper spray exposure.

What they're saying:

The Washington Capitals provided a statement to FOX 5 on Monday, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Alexander Alexeyev and in the process of gathering additional information."