Capitals hockey player arrested for public intoxication after fight in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - A Capitals hockey player was arrested for fighting in Arlington on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
According to Arlington County Police, officers were flagged down in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. on May 17.
The person reported an active fight outside of a business. When officers arrived, they found a suspect involved in a physical altercation with another man.
As officers approached, the two men continued fighting. One officer used pepper spray on the suspect as he was taken into custody.
What's next:
The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Alexander Alexeyev, of Arlington, Va. He was arrested and has been charged with public intoxication.
He was treated on scene by medics for pepper spray exposure.
What they're saying:
The Washington Capitals provided a statement to FOX 5 on Monday, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Alexander Alexeyev and in the process of gathering additional information."