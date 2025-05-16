Washington Capitals eliminated as Hurricanes advance in NHL playoffs

The Brief The Washington Capitals were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record during the Capitals' 50th-anniversary season. Carolina advanced to the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three years.



The Washington Capitals were eliminated from the NHL playoffs Thursday night, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Capitals' playoff run ends

What we know:

Washington struggled offensively, managing only seven goals in the series while Carolina brought pressure from the start.

The Capitals advanced past Montreal in five games but never found their rhythm against the Hurricanes.

The loss ends Washington’s most successful season since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. A year ago, they barely made it to the playoffs before being swept by the New York Rangers.

Hurricanes advance

Despite the early exit, the season remained historic, with the franchise celebrating its 50th anniversary and captain Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals and teammates acknowledge the crowd after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 15, 202 Expand

What they're saying:

"It's tough obviously. We had a special group," Ovechkin said to the Associated Press. "I don't think we played bad hockey. We had lots of great chances to get the lead. It's tough."

Ovechkin, who turns 40 in September, scored just once in the series after netting four goals in the opening round and 44 in the regular season.

Carolina advances to the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three years.