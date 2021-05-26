Capital One Arena to increase capacity to 50% for Wizards' home playoff games

The Washington Wizards will be able to welcome nearly 10,000 fans to Capital One Arena for the first round of the playoffs as D.C. has approved the request to increase capacity to 50%.

Tickets for the Wizards’ home matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers for Round One of their playoff series are on sale now to the general public.

Game 3 is set for Saturday, May 29, at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is set for Monday, May 31, at 7 pm. Game 6, if necessary, will be played on Friday, June 4.

Additional seat locations have been released for Games 3 and all fans will have the opportunity to purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per game.

All fans must continue to wear a mask at all times while in the arena except for when actively eating or drinking in their designated seat locations.

All other arena protocols will remain in place, including the "no bags" policy, designated points of entry included on each ticket and enhanced cleaning measures throughout the arena.

For more information on safety protocols at Capital One Arena, fans can visit www.monumentalsports.com/health-safety.