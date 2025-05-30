Capital Jewish Museum reopens with tribute to slain couple

The Capital Jewish Museum reopened its doors Thursday, just over a week after a deadly shooting outside its entrance.

Museum reopens after deadly shooting outside its entrance. Leaders honor victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in a tribute. Security remains tight, memorial book set up inside.



City officials and faith leaders gathered for a tribute honoring the victims - Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26. The couple, who were set to become engaged this week, were killed in the attack.

Museum reopens after tragedy

What they're saying:

"I believe strongly, and I have said often, it is not up to the Jewish Community to say, ‘support us.’ It is up to all of us to denounce antisemitism in all forms," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Imam Talib Shareef of Masjid Muhammad echoed the sentiment, saying, "Understand, that it doesn't matter who an attacker or attackers are — or what they claim — their actions are criminal, inhumane and not condoned."

Leaders honor victims

Security remains tight at the museum, and a book for visitors to leave messages in memory of Lischenski and Milgrim has been set up inside.

