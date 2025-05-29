Capital Jewish Museum reopens as community continues to mourn couple killed

The Capital Jewish Museum will reopen Thursday, a little more than a week after two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot outside its doors.

The Brief The Capital Jewish Museum reopens Thursday, honoring two Israeli embassy staffers killed in a recent shooting. A memorial event at George Washington University drew mourners amid heightened security. Museum officials reaffirm their commitment to promoting dialogue, diversity, and education against hatred.



Museum leaders plan to hold an invitation-only tribute ceremony honoring 30-year-old Israeli-German national Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old American Sarah Milgrim at 10 a.m. The two were not only Israeli Embassy staffers but a couple planning to get engaged in Jerusalem this week, according to officials. The museum will then reopen to the public at noon.

On Wednesday night, mourners gathered at George Washington University for a memorial event. Security was heightened with metal detectors, police presence, and K-9 units as tensions remain high.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith spoke at the gathering. Milgrim’s father emotionally addressed the crowd by phone.

Ahead of the reopening, museum officials reaffirmed their commitment to sharing the history of Jewish life in the greater Washington region. "We believe these horrific acts are the most heinous form of antisemitism. They are a stark and tragic reminder of the hatred that, regrettably, still exists in our world. In the face of such darkness, we are called upon to respond not with despair, but with resilience," the museum said in a statement posted to their website.

Museum leaders emphasized the importance of promoting dialogue, celebrating diversity, and combating hatred through education.

FULL STATEMENT from the Capital Jewish Museum

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Supporters,

This previous week has been harrowing for all of us at the Capital Jewish Museum, and indeed, for the entire community. We are reeling from the senseless and brutal murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Our hearts ache for their families and friends; we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to all who knew and loved them. The pain of this loss is profound and reverberates throughout our city.

We believe these horrific acts are the most heinous form of antisemitism. They are a stark and tragic reminder of the hatred that, regrettably, still exists in our world. In the face of such darkness, we are called upon to respond not with despair, but with resilience.

The Capital Jewish Museum stands as a testament to Jewish life, culture, and history, and we believe it is an important antidote to antisemitism. Our exhibits and programs are designed to educate, enlighten, and foster understanding, serving as a beacon against prejudice and intolerance.

Therefore, we want to assure you that while we have paused our operations to mourn and to further enhance our security measures, we will reopen our doors to the community very soon. We continue our commitment to ensuring that our museum is a safe and welcoming space for everyone. We look forward to once again making our rich exhibits available, including our new and highly anticipated LGBTJews in the Federal City exhibit, which celebrates the vibrant and diverse tapestry of Jewish identity.

In these challenging times, the museum’s mission is more vital than ever. We are dedicated to promoting dialogue, celebrating diversity, and combating hatred through education and understanding. We will continue to be a place where history is honored, and where we collectively build a more inclusive and tolerant future.

As we pause to remember Sarah and Yaron, may their memories be for a blessing.

Thank you for your understanding, your support, and your shared commitment to a community free from hatred.

With profound sorrow and unwavering resolve,

Chris Wolf, Board President and Dr. Beatrice Gurwitz, Executive Director

