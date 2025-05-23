'Did it for Gaza:' Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect could face terrorism charges

The Brief Elias Rodriguez is charged with killing two Israeli Embassy staffers after a museum event in D.C. He told police he "did it for Gaza" and brought the gun in checked luggage. Prosecutors are weighing terrorism and hate crime charges; death penalty is possible.



Court documents reveal disturbing details in the deaths of Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

What we know:

Police say that the murder of Lischinsky and Milgrim outside the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night was captured on the museum's surveillance cameras.

Court documents describe the suspect, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez, as unloading on the victims — shooting the couple from behind after passing them. They were in a small group that had just left a panel discussion on finding humanitarian solutions for Gaza at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Documents say when the couple fell to the ground, Rodriguez leaned over and continued shooting. Police recovered 21 shell casings. They say Rodriguez then dumped the gun and went inside.

Court documents quote Rodriguez as telling police he "did it for Palestine, did it for Gaza," and after waiving his Miranda rights, referenced the man who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in protest last year — saying he was inspired by that act.

Authorities say Rodriguez bought a ticket for the museum event just about three hours before it began. He flew into D.C. on Tuesday with a firearm he had declared in his checked baggage.

Rodriguez is now facing federal charges for the murder of foreign officials and firearms violations — as well as two counts of first-degree murder in D.C.

Big picture view:

Could Rodriguez face the death penalty?

The interim U.S. Attorney for D.C., Judge Jeanine Pirro, discussed it being too early to say whether they’ll pursue the death penalty — but noted this is an eligible case.

"These kinds of cases remind us of what has happened in the past — that we can never and must never forget," said Pirro.

Authorities are still investigating it as both a hate crime and an act of terrorism. We're told more charges could be coming. The immediate charges, however, are already serious — though slightly different on the federal and local levels.

Rodriguez has a court hearing scheduled for June 18.

What they're saying:

Friday morning, flowers could be seen sitting outside the museum. One of the messages reads: "Only peaceful acts will bring peace."

"In this moment, we stand shoulder to shoulder as one community united in love, but also committed to justice," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.