PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Bowie Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Maryland.
According to police, this is a non-contact shooting in the area of Route 197 and Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Prince George's County
There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Police confirm the officer involved is a Bowie police officer.
