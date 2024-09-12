Bowie Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Maryland.

According to police, this is a non-contact shooting in the area of Route 197 and Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Officer-involved shooting reported in Prince George's County

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Police confirm the officer involved is a Bowie police officer.

