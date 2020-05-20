Blue Angels make surprise Annapolis flyover in honor of Naval Academy graduating class of 2020

The Blue Angels made a surprise Annapolis flyover Wednesday to honor the Naval Academy's graduating class of 2020.

The flyover happened around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 in the skies over Maryland's capital.

Aircraft from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in the America Strong collaborative flyover Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C., in a salute to civilian and military health care workers

Over the last several weeks, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds have honored front-line workers battling COVID-19 with a flyovers across the county. The planes flew over the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas in April.

