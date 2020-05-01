WATCH: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to thank healthcare workers

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over the nation's capital Saturday to thank essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams are conducting a nationwide flyover to salute healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

The flyover for the greater D.C. area will begin at 11:45 a.m. when they will approach Prince George’s County; followed by 11:55 when they will be over Northern Virginia. At 12:05 p.m., they will reportedly be over the National Mall.

Before D.C., the airplanes will be over the greater Baltimore area. They will depart from Fort McHenry at 11:30 a.m. and then fly over Baltimore proper at 11:40 a.m.

They will be over BWI Airport at 11:45 a.m.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will then proceed on to Atlanta.

Earlier this week, first responders were honored with a flyover of the New York and Philadelphia areas.