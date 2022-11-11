Black Panther suit worn by Chadwick Boseman to be featured in DC's African American history museum

The late Chadwick Boseman’s original Black Panther costume from the 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther" will be displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture starting next year.

The costume will be part of their new exhibition entitled "Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures" which will debut on March 24, 2023. The museum will also display other objects from the film set, like an original shooting script signed by director Ryan Coogler and producer Kevin Feige.

The exhibit will showcase Black stories of empowerment and social equality, featuring Afrofuturistic art, music, activism and more. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is located in downtown D.C. next to the Washington Monument.

"Black Panther illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked Blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures. The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of Black culture and identity," the NMAAHC stated in a press release.

Black Panther was the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the character was based upon the 1960s civil rights group the Black Panthers.

Chadwick Boseman attended Howard University in Northwest, D.C., where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing in 2000. He delivered their commencement speech in 2018, two years before he died of colon cancer.

Howard has since renamed their College of Fine Arts after him, offering a scholarship funded by Netflix in his honor.

The sequel to "Black Panther," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premiered Nov. 11.