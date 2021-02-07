Chadwick Boseman makes history posthumously

article

Chadwick Boseman received four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations this year, a personal best for the late actor.

Only Jamie Foxx in 2005 and Maggie Smith in 2013 have received four nominations in one year in the award show's 26-year history.

Boseman's posthumous achievement was celebrated by his "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan on Friday, who shared an Instagram post with snapshots from his nominated films.

"4. Still setting the bar higher," Jordan wrote. "Miss you big homie."

The post has received more than 1.5 million likes as of Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Boseman was nominated for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role in George C. Wolfe’s "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" as well as an outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in Spike Lee’s "Da 5 Bloods" – both of which were distributed by Netflix.

Both movies are nominated for an outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, which includes Boseman and other actors who made the films come to be.

Viola Davis, who played the leading role Ma Rainey in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," shared a tweet that highlighted her and Boseman’s nominations.

"Honored and thankful to be nominated amongst such a talented group of actors," she captioned the promotional poster on Thursday. "Thank you, @SAGawards!!!"

Boseman passed away in late August at the age of 42 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, which progressed to stage 4 by the time he died.

The 27th annual SAG Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, April 4, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.