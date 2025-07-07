Beyonce's Cowboy Carter night two in DC: How to get to Northwest Stadium, bag policy, tickets

Cowboy Carter is hitting the capital. Beyoncé takes center stage in Washington, D.C.; the next stop on her tour. With fans gearing up to pack the stands, here's what you need to know about getting to and from the show.

What we know:

Driving & parking

Stadium parking opens at 3:30 p.m. Parking passes are required and can be purchased via the Commanders' website or ticketing platforms like SeatGeek. Currently, parking spots start at $87 including fees.

Do not park in surrounding neighborhoods as you will be ticketed or towed.

Plan to arrive early due to traffic near the parking lots. Tailgating prior to the concert is permitted in designated areas only, and it is suggested that tailgaters park in the Red Zone as the spaces are wider.

Metro

The closest stations to the Northwest Stadium are Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo, putting concertgoers about a mile walk from the show. (Wear comfortable shoes!) The Morgan Boulevard Station offers a pedestrian walkway with direct access to the stadium.

Thanks to recent service updates, Metrorail hours have been extended to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Trains will arrive every 5–12 minutes on most lines, with the Silver and Blue Line providing the most direct access to Northwest Stadium.

Uber, Lyft, and other rideshares

Uber and Lyft riders must use the designated pickup and dropoff area neae the Red Zone lot, near Gate A.

All other pickups and dropoffs will be rerouted or blocked by traffic control.

Expect surge pricing and wait times both before and after the show.

Bag Policy

Attendees must follow the NFL stadium's clear bag policy. Fans are permitted to bring clear bags that do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches.

Any non-clear bag cannot exceed 4.5-by-6.5 inches. Medical bags are permitted and will be searched at the gate.

Small cameras are allowed if they are brought in an approved clear bag or carried loosely. Cameras with non-removable lenses are allowed as long as the lens does not exceed 5 inches in length.

Ticket Prices and Availability:

Tickets for Beyoncé’s July 47 Show at Northwest Stadium start at $290 for standard seats in the nosebleeds, and up to $1,700 on the floor.

Before you go:

Check your tickets to make sure you have the correct dates and seats.

Wear comfortable shoes! Consider bringing flats to swap out your cowboy boots on the hike back to the Metro.

Arrange departure plans ahead of time in case of spotty service after the show.

Expect long lines for merchandise-- especially the DC tour shirt.

Check the weather! Expect scattered afternoon thunderstorms and lingering evening rain.

