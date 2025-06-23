Major Metrobus and Metrorail changes take effect across the DC region

The Brief Metrorail has expanded service hours and more frequent trains on key lines as of June 22. On June 29, Metrobus introduces its Better Bus Network with renamed routes, stop consolidation, and route redesigns. The overhaul is Metro’s first comprehensive bus network redesign in 50 years, aiming to improve speed, reliability, and rider experience.



Metro riders across the region are navigating a wave of changes this summer as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) implements major updates to both rail and bus service. From new weekend hours to a full bus route overhaul, the system is undergoing one of its biggest transitions in decades.

Metrorail service updates

What we know:

Metro began implementing its first round of changes on June 22, expanding hours and boosting train frequency to improve reliability and accommodate late-night riders.

Weekend service now begins at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with trains running until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Red Line trains run every four minutes during weekday rush hours, up from five.

Silver Line trains now operate on a dual-route model: some continue to New Carrollton, while others turn toward Downtown Largo via Stadium–Armory.

Better Bus Network begins June 29

What's next:

Later this month, Metrobus will undergo a full system redesign aimed at making routes faster, simpler, and more frequent without increasing fleet size.

All routes will receive new names and line designations.

More than 500 stops will be removed to reduce redundancies and improve travel time.

Several routes have been restructured to better serve cross-city and high-demand corridors.

New services include the D74 (Brookland to Dupont Circle) and P90 (Alexandria to Suitland).

Dig deeper:

These changes represent one of the most ambitious transit overhauls in the D.C. region in recent memory.

This marks WMATA’s first full redesign of its bus system in half a century—since it took over regional bus operations in the 1970s. Backed by more than 45,000 public comments and approved by the Metro Board in late 2024, the new plan increases frequent-service routes from 37 to 48 while trimming underused stops to speed up travel.

WMATA officials say the updates respond to changing rider patterns, the need for more efficient operations, and growing concerns about service reliability. With nearly equal daily ridership on Metrobus and Metrorail, the redesign aims to build a faster, more accessible system for thousands of commuters across the region.