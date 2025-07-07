Beyoncé concert DC weather forecast: Could storms threaten show at Northwest Stadium?

The Brief Scattered storms are expected Monday, with rain likely through the afternoon. Flood Watches are posted for parts of southern Maryland and northern Virginia until 6 p.m. A few showers may linger late, but most of Beyoncé’s concert should stay dry.



Tropical Storm Chantal’s remnants are expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Washington, D.C., area on Monday -- but will they threaten the Beyoncé concert at D.C.’s Northwest Stadium?

FORECAST: Scattered storms likely Monday as Tropical Storm Chantal’s remnants sweep DC region

Beyoncé concert DC weather forecast

What we know:

Rain is likely from late morning through the afternoon, with isolated severe storms capable of producing heavy downpours and damaging winds along the I-95 corridor. Flood Watches are in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in parts of southern Maryland and northern Virginia.

Concert mostly dry

Most showers should exit the area by evening, but FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says a few could linger.

"It looks like there could be a few showers or rumbles of thunder tonight, but that's around 10:30 p.m., mostly as the concert's wrapping up. I think most of the evening should be dry," he said.

Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" tour stop is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

The closest Metro stations are Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo, both about a mile from the venue. The Morgan Boulevard Station includes a pedestrian walkway with direct stadium access.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez caught up with Beyoncé fans lining up hours ahead of Monday night’s concert. Among them was one devoted fan attending her 24th Beyoncé show.

At Friday's show, many fans dressed in cowboy hats and boots to match the western vibe of the singer’s latest album.

Beyoncé performs during the State Dinner reception in honor of President Felipe Calderón of Mexico and his wife, Mrs. Margarita Zavala, in a tent on the South Lawn of the White House, May 19, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)