The Brief Scattered storms and high humidity are expected Monday as Chantal’s remnants move through. Flood Watches cover parts of southern Maryland and northern Virginia from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Isolated severe storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and flash flooding along the I-95 corridor.



The remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal are expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Washington, D.C., area on Monday from late morning through the afternoon.

Remnants target DC

What we know:

A tropical air mass will result in high humidity levels with temperatures reaching the upper-80s and possibly hitting 90 degrees in some spots.

Isolated severe storms could produce heavy downpours, damaging winds and localized flash flooding across parts of the I-95 corridor.

Flood risks

Flood Watches are in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for parts of southern Maryland and northern Virginia. Most areas could see several inches of rain, with flooding possible in low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible on Tuesday and could linger through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Scattered storms likely Monday as Tropical Storm Chantal’s remnants sweep DC region