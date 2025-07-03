Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour hits the DMV for dazzling Fourth of July

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Inglewood, CA - May 01: Twins Kylia and Kyana Harrison, 24, pose for a portrait outside of SoFi Stadium before the Cowboy Carter Tour on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Inglewood, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Beyoncé is set to electrify the Washington, D.C. region this Independence Day, bringing her blockbuster Cowboy Carter Tour to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, for two highly anticipated shows on July 4 and July 7, weather permitting.

The DMV is bracing for a weekend of music, fashion, and celebration as Queen Bey transforms the stadium into a country-pop spectacle.

A Western Fashion Show:

Fans attending the Cowboy Carter Tour can expect a visual feast, with Beyoncé’s wardrobe taking center stage. Throughout the tour, she has donned custom pieces from top designers, including:

Mugler: White fringed jackets, corseted bodysuits, and matching chaps, paired with silver-capped western boots and cowboy hats.

Ferragamo: Leather corseted bodysuits with intarsia shearling coats, black cowboy hats, and feathered boots.

Burberry: American flag-inspired trousers with Swarovski crystal fringing and crystal-embellished boots.

Levi’s: Denim chaps and bodysuits sparkling with rhinestones, including a patchwork denim cape and matching cowboy hat.

Versace, Etro, Moschino, Diesel, Loewe, Peter Dundas: Each contributing unique, rhinestone-studded, Americana-inspired looks.

The Western theme extends to the audience, with fans encouraged to wear their "best rodeo attire" and tip their bedazzled cowboy hats. Local parties and pre-concert events are also embracing the style, with "Cowboy Carter chic" as the dress code.

Ticket Prices and Availability:

Tickets for Beyoncé’s July 4 show at Northwest Stadium start at $107 for standard seats in the nosebleeds, with prices fluctuating based on seat location and demand. SeatGeek has tickets still available ranging from the $107 previously mentioned, up to $2,600 on the floor. Fans seeking deals are advised to check multiple ticketing sites and consider attending on July 7, when prices may dip slightly.

Fan Experiences, Festivities:

Beyond the concert itself, Beyoncé’s DMV stop is sparking a wave of themed events across the city, including:

Dance parties and brunches with Beyoncé-inspired cocktails.

Mechanical bulls and rodeo-style entertainment at the stadium.

Exclusive fan experiences like group photo ops in the Legends Plaza tent and a mobile pop-up from Beyoncé’s haircare line, Cécred, offering product samples.

Logistics and What to Know:

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming concert.

Venue: Northwest Stadium, 1600 Ring Road, Landover, MD.

Start Time: Stadium doors open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning around 7 p.m..

Transportation: Accessible by car, rideshare, or Metro (Blue/Silver Line to Morgan Boulevard Station).

Parking: Starts at $87, with tailgating permitted in the Red Zone Lot.

Bag Policy: Only clear bags (12"x6"x12" max) are allowed, per NFL guidelines.

Weather: Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures—83°F on July 4—so hydration is key.

A 4th of July Like No Other:

With a setlist featuring 39 songs and a show that blends country, pop, and R&B, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour promises to be the highlight of the holiday weekend. Whether you’re attending the concert or joining the citywide celebrations, the DMV is ready to go full-on Western.