5 DMV spots to shop Beyoncé-inspired Western looks

As Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour prepares to light up Northwest Stadium this Fourth of July, fans across the region are suiting up. The tour’s signature western aesthetic—rooted in denim, leather, and unapologetic southern style—has inspired concertgoers to bring their fashion A-game. Whether you’re aiming for rodeo glam or modern cowgirl chic, the DMV has plenty of places to pull it all together.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Inglewood, CA - May 01: Twins Kylia and Kyana Harrison, 24, pose for a portrait outside of SoFi Stadium before the Cowboy Carter Tour on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Inglewood, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Here are five local shops that offer Cowboy Carter-ready pieces ahead of the big night.

Akira

Akira has fully leaned into the Cowboy Carter wave, becoming a go-to for fans who want to push fashion boundaries. Their current racks are stocked with rhinestone-studded corsets, metallic cowboy boots, fringe skirts, and lots of denim.

The brand recently hosted a Cowboy Carter-themed pre-party — proving they’re riding the wave in style.

Locations:

Bethesda, MD

Arundel Mills (Hanover, MD)

Columbia Mall (Columbia, MD)

Pentagon Centre (Arlington, VA)

El Alazan Western Wear

El Alazan offers head-to-toe Western essentials—authentic cowboy boots, snap-front shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and embroidered pieces that reflect real ranch style. Their colorful selection and traditional silhouettes make it a standout stop for those who want to embrace Cowboy Carter with true regional flair.

Location: 1337 Holton Ln, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Levi’s

A natural choice for denim staples, Levi’s is also a fitting tribute. The brand launched a campaign with Beyoncé in 2024 called "REIIMAGINE," following the release of her track "LEVII’S JEANS." The campaign draws from Beyoncé’s creative direction, reimagining iconic Levi’s ads through a modern lens and positioning her as the face of the collection.

The partnership includes exclusive drops and imagery that nod to Americana through Beyoncé’s lens—denim cowboy hats, classic 501s, trucker jackets, and flared jeans. The campaign reinforces Levi’s reputation as a staple of self-expression worn by cultural trailblazers.

Various DMV Locations

El West

This long-running Mount Pleasant store is a go-to for authentic Western-style pieces. El West carries a wide selection of cowboy boots, denim, pearl-snap shirts, and accessories for men and women—all with true ranch-ready roots.

Location: 3167 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington, D.C.

Tecovas

Specializing in handcrafted boots and heritage western apparel, Tecovas brings Texas-inspired craftsmanship to the DMV. Alongside a selection of shoes, hats and belts, they offer boot shines—perfect for polishing your look before the show.

Location: 2905 District Ave Unit 115, Fairfax, VA 22031



From the District to Fairfax, western fashion is riding high across the DMV. Whether you’re stepping into studded boots or styling your best denim-on-denim ensemble, these local retailers offer all the pieces to help you show up in full Cowboy Carter spirit.