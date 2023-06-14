'Franklin The Bear' reaches new heights with commemorative t-shirts

Expand / Collapse search

By Sylvia Mphofe
WASHINGTON - The Humane Rescue Alliance is selling ‘Franklin The Bear’ t-shirts to commemorate the fuzzy black bear that stole everyone's attention after it was spotted sleeping in a tree. All proceeds will go towards benefiting the Alliance. 

A black bear was spotted sleeping in a tree Friday morning in the 1300 block of Franklin Street in the northeast D.C. neighborhood of Brookland. 

Animal Control Officers safely tranquilized the bear and transported him to a wooded area in Maryland where he was safely released later that same day.