Black bear spotted in Hyattsville

A black bear was spotted Thursday morning in in Hyattsville.

The sighting was made in the 4300 block of Oglethorpe Street.

The City of Hyattsville posted a photo of the bear who appeared to have just knocked over a bird feeder.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says never feed bears, and if you spot one, don’t approach it. They suggest making the bear aware of your presence and backing away slowly. More tips can be found online.

Anyone who spots the bear is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.