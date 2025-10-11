Army Ten-Miler: Road closures, weather impacts across DC Sunday

article

The Brief Major road closures will begin before dawn Sunday for the Army Ten-Miler. Drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays through midday. Wet, windy weather from a Nor’easter could make travel more difficult.



Thousands of runners will take part in Sunday’s Army Ten-Miler, and large sections of downtown D.C. and nearby bridges will close to traffic early in the morning. The race begins at the Pentagon and winds through the District before returning across the river — a route that will be heavily restricted from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Army Ten-Miler road closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

Independence Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge, NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge from Virginia to M Street, NW

Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27th Street, NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

14th Street Bridge – HOV lanes only

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to G Street, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Sunday’s forecast: Wet and windy

A Nor’easter will move up the East Coast overnight, bringing steady rain and gusty winds during race hours. FOX Weather forecasts winds of 20–25 mph with gusts to 40 mph and periods of moderate rain Sunday morning.

Participants and spectators should prepare for slippery roads, cooler temperatures, and reduced visibility. Officials urge everyone attending the event to dress for wet conditions and plan for longer travel times due to detours and weather delays.

After the race

Most roads are expected to reopen by early afternoon as cleanup wraps up and weather conditions slowly improve. The Nor’easter will move offshore Monday, leaving behind cloudy skies and breezy conditions for the start of the workweek.