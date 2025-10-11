Nor’easter brings heavy rain and strong winds to DC region this weekend

article

A strong Nor’easter is hitting the East Coast, dumping inches of rain, whipping up dangerous winds and threatening coastal flooding across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

According to FOX Weather, the slow-moving system is impacting tens of millions from the Carolinas to Maine and could linger through midweek, disrupting travel and triggering power outages in major cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

What we know:

In the DMV and along the coast from the Carolinas to New England, residents should prepare for increasingly severe weather, power disruptions and travel headaches through Sunday.

This early-season Nor’easter strengthened off the Carolina coast before creeping northeast. It draws in tropical moisture from the south while interacting with cooler northern air, which is a classic fall coastal storm pattern.

The storm is slow-moving, which means prolonged impacts: rain, wind and coastal flooding could last well into Sunday before gradually easing off, according to FOX Weather.

Washington, D.C. impacts

Rain totals in the region are forecast to reach 0.5 to 1.5 inches, with the heavier amounts more likely east of the bay.

Winds will begin mild (15–20 mph) but will strengthen through Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph in spots.

The weekend’s stormiest window is expected late Saturday into Sunday as the system intensifies locally.

Coastal and low-lying areas near the Potomac, Anacostia and tidal rivers should watch for minor flooding during high tides.

The DC forecast shows Saturday’s outdoor events (e.g. Snallygaster) should still proceed, since weekday storms haven’t fully developed yet. But Sunday will be the tougher day: heavier rainfall, stronger winds and greater impacts.

Sunday: The worst of the storm

Rain will pick up overnight and become widespread by daybreak Sunday. Steady rainfall, strong onshore winds and cooler air will combine for a raw, messy day across the region. Sustained winds of 20–25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph are expected, especially during the afternoon hours.

The Army Ten-Miler is likely to face challenging conditions, with steady rain and gusty winds throughout the race. Runners and spectators should prepare for slick roads and reduced visibility. Coastal flooding remains possible along the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, particularly during high tide, as water levels rise 1–2 feet above normal.

Monday: Drying out in time for the Commanders game

The Nor’easter will slowly drift offshore Monday, allowing drier air to move into the region. Clouds will linger through the day, and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out, but most of the area should begin to dry out.

By Monday night, conditions look favorable for the Commanders game, which should be mostly dry under overcast skies. Temperatures will stay cool and breezy as the storm weakens along the New England coast.

Northeast coastal flood threats through Monday. (FOX Weather)

The bigger picture

The Nor’easter marks one of the strongest early-season coastal storms of 2025, bringing the potential for coastal flooding, power outages and widespread travel disruptions from the Mid-Atlantic through New England. Power crews are on standby, and officials urge residents to stay updated through local forecasts and avoid flooded roadways.