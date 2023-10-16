US Marshals searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive wanted for Morgan State University shooting

U.S. Marshals are now searching for an 18-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting at a Morgan State University homecoming event that left five people injured.

Officials say Jovon Williams is now the target of an interstate fugitive investigation.

He’s been charged by the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City with attempted first-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting. The arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 11.

Williams was already wanted on a June 15 arrest warrant charging him in a guns and drug conspiracy case that was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the USMS and the Internal Revenue Service.

U.S. Marshals have already arrested a 17-year-old who is charged as a co-defendant in the shooting in D.C. on Oct. 12. He is facing multiple counts of attempted murder.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. at an Oct. 3 homecoming event. Five people — four of whom were students — were injured. Police said they believed at least two people opened fire during a dispute and that the victims were not the intended targets.

In a statement, Morgan State University President David Wilson said neither Williams nor the 17-year-old arrested are Morgan State students. Neither have a connection to the university, he added.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Williams’ arrest. Additionally, Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges filed.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App. Individuals with time-sensitive information can also contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Maresca directly at (202) 819-5058.