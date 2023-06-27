12 alleged members of DC’s drug trafficking organization Kennedy Street Crew arrested

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and other law enforcement leaders announced the arrest of 12 members of D.C.’s Kennedy Street Crew on drug, gun and money laundering charges.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized multiple firearms and drugs.



"As alleged in the Indictment, the Kennedy Street Crew (KDY) operated over an 11-block stretch, trafficking in large amounts of drugs and firearms and possessing numerous firearms in furtherance of its operations," said U.S. Attorney Graves. "Criminal organizations like this are a magnet for violence. My office, MPD, and our federal law enforcement partners are focused on identifying and rooting out these types of operations: whether it be Fentanyl poisonings or the violence that typically accompanies large-scale drug operations, these distribution networks present a substantial threat to our community."



"These individuals were a part of a criminal enterprise that existed to disrupt the community through violence and illegal activity, and today’s operation is evidence that intelligence-led policing and effective criminal justice partnerships can lead to positive outcomes in the District of Columbia," said MPD Interim Chief Benedict. "The residents and businesses along our Kennedy Street corridor are safer because of the meticulous investigative efforts by law enforcement who relentlessly protect every city neighborhood."



