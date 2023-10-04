Morgan State Shooting: Search for suspects after 5 shot at campus homecoming event in Baltimore

Authorities are still searching for suspects after five people were wounded by gunfire at a homecoming week celebration at Baltimore's Morgan State University on Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. The campus was locked down for about four hours, as police went room to room looking for suspects.

No arrests have been made.

At a press conference, Police Commissioner Richard Worley identified the victims as four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22. Worley said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Morgan State Police Chief Lance Hatcher said four of the victims are students at the university.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects and did not know how many shooters were involved.

The shooting happened as students were heading to a campus ball following the coronation of Mister & Miss Morgan State at the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Morgan State Shooting: 4 men, 1 woman struck by gunfire at campus homecoming event in Baltimore

Worley said police initially thought there was an active shooter on campus after officers heard gunshots and several dorm windows were shattered.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after SWAT officers cleared a building where a suspect was feared to be hiding.

Students wearing gowns and suits started trickling out of the campus building shortly after midnight, according to the Associated Press. Evidence markers and yellow crime tape were visible on campus.

Parents who came to the campus after learning of the shooting gathered outside police lines nearby.

Morgan State University President David Wilson canceled Wednesday's classes, and would hold an emergency meeting to decide whether to hold other homecoming events.

This is the third October shooting that has happened on Morgan’s campus in as many years. On October 23, 2021, police say an 18-year-old student was shot in the chest near the school’s Montebello Complex. On October 8, 2022, a 20-year-old was shot while on campus during what police called an unsanctioned homecoming after-party.

About 9,000 students attend the historically Black college which was founded in 1867 and moved to its current site in northeast Baltimore in 1917.

The Associated Press contributed to this report