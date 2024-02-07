Arlington's battle against teen overdoses; community takes steps to prevent tragedies

Hundreds of students, parents, and advocacy groups in northern Virginia came together Wednesday to discuss drug use in schools.

The goal is to prevent the rise of youth overdoses.

In 2023, two students died of fentanyl overdoses in Arlington.

During the "Take a Stand: Prevent Overdoses Among Our Youth," event at Kenmore Middle School, a senior at Wakefield High School was one of many who shared her own experience with the dangerous drugs.

"My journey into the opioid crisis began at age 13 as I struggled with my own battles with depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses," said Marina Cora. "I stumbled upon an unhealthy coping mechanism and spent years trying to heal when access to drugs is literally at my fingertips. Thankfully, with the help of a supportive family, therapy, and medication, I was able to retrain my mind."

"I’m well aware that every teen is not so lucky," she added.

Research reveals overdoses are now the third leading cause of death in kids.

The event was sponsored by Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE) and its allies, the Arlington NAACP, and the Hispanic Parents Association.

Advocates say the city is facing a youth behavioral health crisis.

Now, they are asking Arlington County board members to champion $2 million towards after school programs as a preventative measure.

They believe structured activities will help kids stay away from drugs. They're demanding more access to education about substance abuse in schools.