It's the first week of school in Arlington County, and an apparent overdose has already been reported at a high school that's had its share of drug problems.

Parents at Wakefield High School received a letter from Principal Pete Balas Wednesday afternoon informing them of what happened.

"Emergency personnel responded to Wakefield this morning to assist with a medical incident involving a student," the letter reads. "Fortunately, everyone is safe, and they were able to work with our staff to address the situation. At no point was the safety of any students or staff compromised."

An Arlington County Police Department spokesperson told FOX 5 that first responders were sent to the high school in the 13000 block of S. Dinwiddie Street around 11:30 a.m. for the report of a possible overdose.

Once they arrived, police said a male student was located and taken to a local hospital in a "non-life-threatening" condition.

Arlington County police are now investigating the incident as an apparent overdose.

In February, a teenage student was found unconscious in a bathroom inside the school. Sergio Flores, a freshman, was taken to the hospital after he apparently overdosed on drugs. He later died.

The school made the decision to close for a couple of days in response to the student’s apparent overdose, two separate lockdowns, and an incident where a trespasser came onto school grounds.