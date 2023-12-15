Arlington residents could be taxed hundreds based on how much grass is on their property

Residents in Arlington are responding to a potential proposal that would levy fees based on the amount of hard surfaces on their properties, encompassing driveways, walkways, rooftops, and more.

The county is set to discuss this proposal over the upcoming weekend, as initially reported by Arlington Now.

In what Arlington County terms a "stormwater utility fee," individuals with larger lawns and fewer hard surfaces would likely incur lower charges.

County officials explain that the rationale behind the proposal is that property owners with increased hard surfaces should pay more, as these surfaces hinder rain runoff. The funds collected through this proposed fee would contribute to the county’s stormwater management fund. The fee is anticipated to be an annual charge billed semi-annually. The county has been actively engaged in a study and project to transition from the current method of charging for the stormwater program to this latest proposal. The board could potentially adopt this new fee structure as early as this Saturday.

"I feel that residents should not be taxed for it," said Sara Galloway, an Arlington resident opposed to the proposal.

On average, most residents may face an annual payment of $258. The determination of hard surface area is reportedly based on satellite imagery.