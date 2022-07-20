Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
Over 2,300 lakes and rivers across the contiguous U.S. are hosts to blue-green algae blooms.
EPA to designate two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
'Forever chemicals' have been phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but they remain in the environment because they don't degrade over time.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
Many in US doubt their own impact on climate, AP-NORC poll finds
Only about half of Americans polled say their actions have an effect on climate change, compared with two-thirds in 2019. Some noted how it's a lower priority compared with other issues like inflation and food and drug costs.
‘A good sign’: 1st sea turtle nest spotted on Mississippi beach in 4 years
After destructive hurricanes, an oil spill, and other traumatic events, it appears sea turtles are coming back to the Mississippi coast.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.
Rainwater unsafe to drink everywhere on Earth due to 'forever chemicals,' study says
PFAS, nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been linked to a wide range of harmful health effects.
20% of U.S. households with a dishwasher don’t even use it; here's why that may be bad
As concern for the world’s water scarcity grows, some consumer goods companies are pushing for households to “skip the rinse” entirely.
Tonga volcano spews enough water into stratosphere to fill 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools
Researchers noted that the volcanic eruption could weaken the ozone layer.
Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to US states for flooding, extreme heat
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.
Sprite retiring its signature green plastic bottles after more than 60 years
Coca-Cola will begin transitioning to the new Sprite bottles on Aug. 1 in North America. Here’s what the more environmentally-friendly packaging looks like.
Manchin says deal reached with Schumer on tax and climate bill
In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt.
Biden announces modest climate actions promising more to come
“Let me be clear,” Biden said. "Climate change is an emergency, and in the coming weeks I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal, official government actions.