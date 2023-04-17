Arlington Public Schools to allow students to carry Narcan

Arlington Public Schools has a plan to move forward to allow students to carry Narcan with them at school.

Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose and is typically administered through a nasal spray.

Superintendent Dr. Francisco Duran said at a recent school board meeting that after the FDA approved the drug for over-the-counter use in March, the district could begin planning to allow students to carry the potentially life-saving drug.

A student at Wakefield High School died after an apparent overdose at school earlier this year.

APS is now working on safety protocols and guidelines for students who want to carry Narcan. Students will need to have their parents sign a consent form agreeing they have been fully trained and will call 911 and alert school staff in the event they use Narcan at school.

APS hopes to have the policy in place by May 26 so that students can carry Narcan before the end of the year.



