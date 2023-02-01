Wakefield High School parents express concern after apparent student overdose

Parents are questioning school administration after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose.

FOX 5 has learned that parents are concerned they are in the dark about what’s going on inside the Arlington high school, adding that the situation is difficult and out of control.

One parent FOX 5 spoke with said police are needed on campus and inside the school, located at 1325 South Dinwiddie Street.

Other parents from the school also described to FOX 5 their frustration with how the school's principal initially handled the apparent overdose situation.

The parents said in an initial message about the incident, the principal called it a medical emergency rather than an apparent overdose.

This comes after Arlington County police and fire were dispatched to the school Tuesday morning for the report of an unresponsive juvenile male inside a bathroom.

Medics administered emergency medical aid before transporting the juvenile to an area hospital. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Four other students were also evaluated at the scene.

The incident, which remains under investigation by Arlington Police, is being treated as an apparent drug overdose.

In accordance with Virginia Code, additional details are not releasable due to the patient’s age.

In response to the incident, the school is providing counseling for students on Thursday.

It also is renewing its focus on providing parents and students with resources about substance abuse.

In another move in response to the apparent overdose, the Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative held training sessions on how to administer Naxolone, a life-saving drug that can reverse an overdose.