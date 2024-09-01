3 suspects wanted after smash-and-grab robbery at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City causes chaos

Arlington Police swarmed Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Sunday afternoon after receiving reports about a possible shooting. Following an investigation, police determined that no shots were fired and that it was a robbery that caused the commotion.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of S. Fern Street around 3:30 p.m. for a preliminary report of shots heard in the area. No injuries were reported and police remained on scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Police later determined that there were no shots fired. Investigators say three suspects went into a store at the mall armed with hammers, smashed a glass case and then set off a fire extinguisher as they fled the scene.

The robbery suspects are described as three Black males in their teens wearing all black clothing.

Police are still on scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD's Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.