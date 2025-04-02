Mass layoffs hit federal health agencies amid controversy

The Brief Thousands of HHS employees were abruptly terminated, with many learning through failed badge access or early morning emails. Layoffs extended to CDC, NIH, and FDA, with some workers forced to resign due to relocation. A judge’s injunction challenges the firings and requires agencies to reverse actions by April 8.



Thousands of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees were abruptly terminated Tuesday under the Trump administration, with many discovering their job status only after their security badges stopped working.

"The revolution begins today!" Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote on social media Tuesday morning. He described the move as a recalibration of the nation’s health agency. However, critics warn of significant disruptions to critical services, including clinical trials, food and drug safety, and disease outbreak response.

What we know:

Some employees received a 5 a.m. email on April 1 notifying them of their termination, while others waited in long lines at the Mary Switzer Building in southwest Washington to confirm their badge access. While severance pay is expected for most, some were reportedly denied severance due to alleged poor job performance.

The layoffs extended to Maryland, affecting employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Some workers were informed their positions had been relocated to other parts of the country, effectively forcing them to resign.

Federal judge steps in to address controversial terminations

"It’s uncertain, it’s very uncertain right now. I feel for my colleagues, for a lot of colleagues and friends that are in our regional offices, that have been affected by this rift, and so right now, my heart just goes out to them," said Tanesha Canzater, an HHS employee.

Lloyd Calderon of the Small Business Administration added, "We all understand that we all want a government that’s efficient, we want a government that works for the people, but when you’re going to do this kind of business, treat people with respect. Give them that courtesy."

The layoffs coincided with a federal judge’s extension of an injunction against the mass firing of probationary employees. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, along with 20 other state attorneys general, is suing to reinstate the terminated workers. The judge’s order prohibits further reductions in force involving probationary employees and requires federal agencies to reverse the terminations by April 8.

It remains unclear how the order will impact Tuesday’s actions, as many of those terminated do not appear to be probationary employees.

