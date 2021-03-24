Arlington man threatened woman before police allegedly found shotgun, pipe bombs in his home

An Arlington man allegedly sent threatening text messages to a woman and made "threatening statements" about others before police found a shotgun and pipe bombs in his home on Tuesday.

Police were first dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Filmore Street on March 22 after a report of a person making threats. Witnesses say a man joined them for drinks, later making threatening statements and opening his backpack to reveal "a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition."

The victim later revealed to police that the suspect had also been sending her threatening text messages.

A warrant was issued for the suspect for Threats of Death of Bodily Injury to a Person. Officers took the suspect, now identified as Ryan Bosnick, 34, into custody on March 23 as he was walking in the area of Fairfax Drive and N. Stuart Street.

Ryan Bosnick (Photo: Arlington County Police Department)

Officers then searched Bosnick's home in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street and found a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two explosive devices, commonly known as pipe bombs.

The Arlington County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad assisted with the removal of the devices. There is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

Bosnick faces multiple charges including:

- 2 counts of Possession of Explosive Materials

- 1 count of Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

- 1 count of Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to a Person

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Tip Line at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or anonymously to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).