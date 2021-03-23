Expand / Collapse search

Arlington police recover evidence of bomb-making material while conducting search warrant, suspect in custody

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Arlington County
FOX 5 DC

ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Arlington County police officers say they found evidence of bomb-making material while executing a search warrant Tuesday. 

Police requested the assistance of the bomb squad in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street after locating "concerning materials." 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending. 

At around 8:40 p.m., police located an additional suspicious item and again requested the assistance of the bomb squad.

N. Stuart Street between 11th Street N. and Washington Boulevard is closed amid an investigation. 