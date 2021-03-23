Arlington police recover evidence of bomb-making material while conducting search warrant, suspect in custody

Arlington County police officers say they found evidence of bomb-making material while executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Police requested the assistance of the bomb squad in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street after locating "concerning materials."

A suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

At around 8:40 p.m., police located an additional suspicious item and again requested the assistance of the bomb squad.

N. Stuart Street between 11th Street N. and Washington Boulevard is closed amid an investigation.