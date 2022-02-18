Arlington County Schools will end mask mandates in March. The announcement came during a school board meeting Thursday.

Earlier this week, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill ending mask mandates in schools across Virginia.

At a Leesburg diner yesterday, Youngkin told the crowd to respect other people's choices whether to wear a mask or not.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports Youngkin added an amendment to the law which gives him the authority to suspend it if there is a need to.

Arlington County schools says as they get closer to March 1, more information will be provided on how families can opt-out, Alnwick says.