Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs bill providing parental opt-out from school mask mandates

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 Wednesday, which allows a parental opt-out from school mask mandates and guarantees in-person instruction five days a week for Virginia students.

According to a press release, issued by the Governor's office, the bill will take effect immediately. However, school districts will be given a transition period to comply by March 1, 2022.

"Since day one, we have worked to empower Virginia parents who want to have a voice in the upbringing and education of their children," Governor Youngkin said in a statement. "This is a defining moment and decisive victory for parents and kids across the Commonwealth. We are reaffirming that parents matter by signing SB739, effectively giving parents the ability to opt-out of school mask mandates."

The legislation cleared both the Virginia Senate and House last week.

Youngkin's office indicated he would sign the bill today at the State Capitol in Richmond.

If the governor did not attach the emergency clause, the bill would have gone back to the legislature, where it would've required a majority vote from each chamber.

Without the emergency clause, the bill wouldn't take effect until July 1.