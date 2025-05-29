Arlington County homeowner warns about 'ding-dong ditch' pranks

The Brief A group of teens were caught on a doorbell camera going up to a man's Arlington County home, banging on the door and running away. The man says he's frustrated that they did it, but also says he's concerned something could happen if they keep this up.



A northern Virginia man says he’s frustrated by a group of teens who did a version of "Ding-Dong Ditch," banging on his door while dressed in ski masks and running away.

He says he’s also worried that something could happen to the kids if they keep this up—and bang on the wrong door.

What we know:

Arlington County police are investigating.

According to a report, officers responded to the man’s home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, North, just before 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Police say a group of juveniles, wearing hoodies and a ski mask, knocked on the door of a residence before running away. The responding officers checked the area but did not locate the juveniles involved.

The teens were caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera. One was dressed in an orange shirt and the other two were in hooded sweatshirts, banging on the front door repeatedly,

The homeowner says he’s sick of teens doing this in his Arlington County neighborhood and he is concerned that something bad could happen to them.

What some would view as kids being kids or pranks is more serious to this homeowner.

Dig deeper:

Just weeks ago, a teen was shot and killed in another Virginia neighborhood when he and his friends were reportedly recording themselves doing a TikTok ‘Ding-dong Ditch’ challenge.

The deadly shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 3.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says the teens were attempting to burglarize the Butlers' house when 18-year-old Massaponax High School senior Michael Bosworth was shot and killed.

One of the two juveniles with him was shot and wounded. They told investigators they were recording themselves doing a "ding-dong ditch" as part of a TikTok challenge.

One of Butler's neighbors who spoke with FOX 5 said his home surveillance system captured video of three teens coming up to his house not long before the shooting. The video showed the teens banging, kicking and slamming on the neighbor's garage door — not just ringing the doorbell.

Tyler Butler, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His next court date is June 18.