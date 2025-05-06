Homeowner arrested for murder in high school student's death during alleged break-in

A Virginia man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Michael Bosworth, Jr.

What we know:

Tyler Chase Butler, 27, of Spotsylvania County was arrested on Tuesday for second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Spotsylvania County Police confirmed that Butler was the homeowner who allegedly shot at three juveniles in the area of McKenzie Lane on the morning of May 3.

The backstory:

Officials with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office say 18-year-old Michael Bosworth, Jr. and two juveniles were in the backyard of a home on McKenzie Lane around three in the morning Saturday, trying to break into the house, when they were confronted by the homeowner.

Bosworth was shot and killed. One of the other boys was wounded in the gunfire.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 they heard as many as eight gunshots and that the teens had tried to break into other homes on the street that night.

"I'm sorry the kid did that. I wish he hadn't done what he did because he had to pay the ultimate price. Nobody likes that. Nobody. Not even the homeowner but it's very unfortunate," another Fredericksburg resident, Shawn Morrell, told FOX 5.

Grief counselors were at Massaponax High School on Monday. Bosworth was set to graduate later this month. FOX 5 was told that Saturday night's prom went on as scheduled.

Michael's step-father says they're mourning their son, who had siblings, and that they appreciate the love and support they're getting from the community.