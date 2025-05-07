Teen shot, killed by Virginia homeowner was reportedly doing TikTok challenge

The Brief An 18-year-old was shot and killed by a homeowner in Spotsylvania County over the weekend. The homeowner believed the teen and two others were attempting to break into his home. One of the boys who was also shot at by the man said they were recording themselves doing a TikTok ‘Ding-dong Ditch’ challenge.



A northern Virginia man is now facing multiple charges after investigators say he shot and killed a high school student who he believed was trying to break into his house. A friend of the teen claims it was all part of a TikTok challenge that turned tragic.

Tyler Butler, 27, is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's accused of shooting at three teenagers who were behind the home he shares with his parents and brother on McKenzie Lane in Fredericksburg.

Most of the relevant court documents in this case are sealed, so it’s not exactly clear what led to these charges being filed at this time.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 3.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says the teens were attempting to burglarize the Butlers' house when 18-year-old Massaponax High School senior Michael Bosworth was shot and killed.

One of the two juveniles with him was shot and wounded. They told investigators they were recording themselves doing a "ding-dong ditch" as part of a TikTok challenge.

One of Butler's neighbors who spoke with FOX 5 said his home surveillance system captured video of three teens coming up to his house not long before the shooting. The video showed the teens banging, kicking and slamming on the neighbor's garage door — not just ringing the doorbell.

What they're saying:

Another one of Butler's longtime neighbors says she's devastated by what's happened.

"It's very sad. Very sad. This is truly on everybody's part. Like the poor child, the poor kid that got killed and, of course, what happened to him. I mean such a stupid prank and look at the results. Families ruined. So, very sad. I hope this does not happen again and I hope the kids learn a lesson," Josephine Dellamonica said.

Bosworth's classmates held a vigil in his honor as part of their senior sunset celebration at school Tuesday night. Those who knew him are still trying to make sense of his death.

"I do feel as if it's brought us, like, more close together, because I would say our counselors have been doing such a fantastic job, you know, reaching out to everybody. Our principal, Dr. Lancaster [has done] a phenomenal job as well. I couldn't be more thankful for the supporting cast at Massaponax, you know," senior Khamoni Keys told FOX 5.

What we know:

In court documents, Butler reports being single, having gone to college to study computer science and now making his living through sports betting.

He's being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. His next court date is June 18. Butler’s family, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's and Commonwealth's Attorney's Offices all declined to comment Wednesday.