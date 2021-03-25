Arlington County Deputy Sheriff faces wire fraud charge

An Arlington County Deputy Sheriff is facing a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge in Georgia.

The Arlington County sheriff’s office declined to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding India Middleton’s arrest by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

She has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the matter.

"We take any and all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and can ensure the public that a comprehensive internal investigation will be conducted," the sheriff’s office said.

Middleton joined the agency in September 2015.

She is currently assigned to court security.



