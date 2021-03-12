Arlington County warning residents after multiple raccoons test positive for canine distemper

Arlington County wants residents to be careful around raccoons after several in the community tested positive for "canine distemper."

Previously, officials had warned the county about raccoons that may have been infected with rabies.

However, more recently, they rounded up six raccoons and each of them tested positive for canine distemper.

Both rabies and canine distemper are serious – and potentially deadly – but there are some important differences.

While rabies impacts animals’ brains and nervous systems, canine distemper can impact their gastrointestinal and respiratory systems.

Experts are offering the following guidelines for protecting your pets from canine distemper:

- Ensure pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccines

- Keep dogs on a leash at all times and keep cats inside

- Do not approach or feed any wild animals

- Feed pets inside

- Remove wildlife attractants from yards, such as unsecured garbage cans, open containers of food and compost

If you see a raccoon in Arlington acting oddly – if it appears sick, lethargic, disoriented or aggressive – call animal control at 703-931-9241.

